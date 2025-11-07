Honda Isn't Ruling Out An Electric Sports Car After Building 'Many Prototypes'

Sporty cars have always been a part of Honda DNA. Whether it's the S800, Civic Type R, NSX, S2000, or one of the other countless examples of fun-to-drive Hondas, the company just has a knack for making engaging cars. It can certainly leave you wondering what'll happen when the company does (eventually) make a bigger push toward being all electric. Well, during a roundtable sit-down with CEO Toshihiro Mibe, we got a little more insight into some possible plans Honda might be working on.

Through a translator, Mibe told a group of journalists and me that Honda has already made "many prototypes," and dammit, I would like to see them. Unfortunately, we probably won't for some time, and you can thanks to — you guessed it — President Donald Trump. Because of the slowdown in the market, brought on by the end of EV subsidies and a generally less-EV-friendly environment, it doesn't really make sense to put a mass-ish-market EV sports car on sale. At least one of these prototypes was the Sports EV Concept the company released back in 2017. It didn't get much past the design phase, and that's a shame, because it was a cool little thing.

Full Disclosure: Honda flew me to Japan, paid for my food and my hotel stay, all so I could check out some of its latest projects.