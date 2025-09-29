BMW Could Build An Electric Sports Car With Neue Klasse DNA To Take On The Porsche Cayman EV

Here's what else Post told the outlet:

"The philosophy of BMW also has been in the past to... we say baukasten, and that means that we have communal parts for different types of cars and different segments," said Post.

Basically, what Post is saying is that BMW can integrate the same parts — like battery cells and electronic control units — into different packages. That means they can take their components and fit them into all different shapes and sizes. Theoretically, the stuff that fits inside a crossover like the iX3 would also fit inside a hypothetical iZ4.

"That's why we can be so fast to [spread] this new technology [across the line-up] in two years, in 40 derivatives – that gives you the possibility to make scaling combinations to make that feasible to run, from a business case [perspective]. "We will see what's coming up for future."

Back in March, we told you that BMW was planning to release 40 new vehicles on its Neue Klasse platform in just the next three years. That's a lot of cars, so it really wouldn't be shocking to me if the Bavarians decided to try their hands at an electric sports car.

After all, they've got some practice. The i8, while not fully electric, was a radically designed plug-in hybrid sports car for the time. BMW is also working on an electric version of the M3, so it knows how to do electric speed, and I'm sure the fact that Porsche is going ahead with its own electric versions of the Cayman and Boxster is encouraging some friendly competition.