Honda Super-One Prototype Is A Pint-Sized Electric Hot Hatch That Will Actually Go Into Production

On the outside, fender flares allow for a widened track and fatter rubber for increased cornering stability (or so I'm told, I obviously haven't driven this thing). Honda engineers also added aerodynamic touches like front and rear air ducts to help with air flow and allow for more efficient cooling. The car also gets a whole bunch of blacked-out trim pieces, unique four-spoke wheels, and a slew of other exterior changes that help set it apart from a regular-degular N-One. There's nothing about the Super-One that looks terribly concept-ish. If you told me this was a full-on production car, I'd believe you, and that's because in typical Honda "prototype" fashion, it's probably extremely close to the one that'll actually hit the streets soon.

You can rest assured Honda didn't just slap a body kid on its little electric hatachback and call it a day. The big news here is a function Honda calls "Boost Mode," which it designed specifically for the Super-One Protoype. It'll increase the car's power output (though Honda doesn't actually say how much power it creates) while syncing up its simulated 7-speed transmission and Active Sound Control system to give you the feeling you're actually shifting gears in a gas-powered vehicle. It's a trick that's becoming more and more common. We've already seen it on EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Lexus RZ 550e F-Sport, as well as Honda's new hybrid Prelude. The whole package is meant to uplift the driver, according to Honda. The car is actually functional, too. Honda say it has tested the prototype all over Japan, the United Kingdom and other countries across Asia to get it dialed in just right.