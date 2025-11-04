Tesla Owners Across The Country Are Complaining About Their Malfunctioning Door Handles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating whether some Tesla door handles aren't operating properly, and it has received a bevy of complaints from owners within days of initiating its probe into the issue. Many owners are reporting they were unable to either enter or exit their Tesla after a battery failure. You could understand why this would be a major safety concern.

In an October 27 letter to Tesla about the investigation, NHTSA cited additional complaints from owners. In some cases, the allegation was that issues with the car's low-voltage battery actually locked children inside because the exterior door handles became inoperable. From Bloomberg:

The letter provides a glimpse into how NHTSA is proceeding with an investigation launched days after Bloomberg News uncovered a series of incidents in which people were injured or died after they were unable to open the doors of Teslas following battery-power losses or crashes. Tesla's longtime design chief later told Bloomberg that the company was working on changes to its door handles. [...] NHTSA is seeking information from Tesla not only about the 2021 Model Ys that are subject to its investigation, but also about cars it refers to as "peer vehicles." The agency says in its letter that this refers to 2017-2022 Model 3 sedans, as well as 2020 and 2022 Model Y sport utility vehicles. The regulator asks Tesla to state the number of consumer complaints it has received that relate to the alleged defect, as well as reports involving a crash, fire, injury or fatality. NHTSA also seeks information about lawsuits and arbitration proceedings relating to door operability issues.

Here's a rundown of some of the complaints NHTSA was made aware of in regards to this issue. I'll be real, some of them are a bit disturbing. I cannot imagine the stress of locking your child in a car.

The regulator received seven more complaints in the 10 days after opening the probe. One Model Y owner in Chula Vista, California, described being trapped along with their son strapped in his car seat for 30 "agonizing" minutes before a tow truck arrived and jump-started the battery. Another Model Y owner in Coral Springs, Florida, told NHTSA they strapped their son into their car seat and were then unable to get into the car after the 12-volt battery died. "My infant son was trapped," the Tesla owner wrote of the December 2023 incident. "We live in Florida and this was an 80 degree day. With no other recourse I was forced to call 911 to have my son removed from the vehicle." The most recent complaint, submitted Sept. 26, recounts an incident involving an 8-month-old child who was trapped inside a Model Y for approximately 30 minutes. "My infant was flushed, diaphoretic and crying while stuck in his car seat with an indoor temperature exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit," the Tesla owner wrote to NHTSA. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene in Santa Barbara, California, and smashed the window to rescue the infant, according to the complaint. "My baby was found screaming in a pool full of sweat and was carried to an ambulance, where the paramedic warned me of concerning vital signs and advised me to go to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to have his condition assessed and treated, if necessary," the Model Y owner wrote.

Tesla has until December 10 to submit a response to NHTSA... or else. We've talked about these door handle issues at length before. They've been an issue for quite some time now.