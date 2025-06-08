Tesla Owners Are Adding Emergency Rip Cords To Their Cars For A Terrifying Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Door handles are pretty simple. You pull a handle inside or outside your car, a cable or rod linkage releases the latch, and the door opens. That is, unless it's a Tesla. Tesla's doors are electronic, and open by pressing a button on the inside or touching the exterior handle. This is all well and good until the car loses electrical power, and these systems don't work. People have died trapped inside burning Teslas because nobody could open the doors.

Tesla does provide manual door releases to be used if the power goes out. While documented in the owner's manual, these are not always intuitive to use or clearly marked, particularly in the back seats. This makes them difficult to find and use in an emergency, when seconds count and could mean the difference between life and death.

Owners and the aftermarket have come up with their own solutions to this problem that shouldn't really be a problem. The back doors' manual releases, in particular, are so hidden and cumbersome that people are attaching emergency rip cords to them, making them faster and easier to find in an emergency. Rather than going through a cumbersome three-step process in the Cybertruck, occupants can just pull on a cord to open the door, which is how they should have been designed in the first place.