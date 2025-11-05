These Are The Least Reliable Japanese Cars, According To Consumer Reports

Unreliable Japanese cars? That may seem like an oxymoron when you first look at the Consumer Reports ratings. After all, the top six names in CR's recent brand reliability study were all Japanese — Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Acura, and Mazda, in that order. In addition, the top five most reliable individual cars were also Japanese – Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla,Toyota RAV4 PHEV, Mazda MX-5, and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. CR, obviously, considered vehicles from the same nameplate, like the RAV4, but with different powertrains, as completely separate models.

But the truth of the matter is that just about every automaker throws out a clunker every now and then, and that includes manufacturers from Japan. For instance, Toyota had to recall over 591,000 vehicles recently for problems with their digital displays. Also this year, nearly 450,000 Nissans and Infinitis were recalled because their variable compression engines can fail. No, neither brand has caught up with Ford's record-setting year of recalls, but the point is you can't assume a car will be reliable merely because it's from a Japanese company. And let's be clear, reliability remains an important part of the decision-making process for customers when they're on the prowl for a new ride.

This is where Jalopnik can help. We carefully evaluated the Consumer Reports reliability data for this year to discover which Japanese cars you might want to avoid if staying on the road — and out of the shop — is your primary goal.