Digital Displays Going Blank Forces Toyota To Recall Over 591,000 Vehicles

The instrument display in modern cars provides a wealth of information, and drivers may be deprived of vital details if it malfunctions. Toyota believes this concern could affect some of its models, so it's voluntarily recalling more than half a million Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a faulty display that may go blank on startup.

The safety recall, the Japanese manufacturer says, is to safeguard from a potential crash since the instrument panel displays several important malfunction warnings. The display in question is the 12.3-inch screen, present in several of the brand's popular models. The company announced in a press release that about 591,000 vehicles in the United States will be recalled, with dealers instructed to inform customers by the middle of November. The recall affects the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Crown, Crown Signia, GR Corolla, Grand Highlander, Highlander, RAV4, Tacoma, and Venza, as well some Lexus TX, LS, and RX models.

The number is far lower than the recalls Toyota made in 2009 for its defective floor mats or over the next six years for its faulty window switches — they're among the largest automotive recalls in history — but it is still sizable.