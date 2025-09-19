Digital Displays Going Blank Forces Toyota To Recall Over 591,000 Vehicles
The instrument display in modern cars provides a wealth of information, and drivers may be deprived of vital details if it malfunctions. Toyota believes this concern could affect some of its models, so it's voluntarily recalling more than half a million Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a faulty display that may go blank on startup.
The safety recall, the Japanese manufacturer says, is to safeguard from a potential crash since the instrument panel displays several important malfunction warnings. The display in question is the 12.3-inch screen, present in several of the brand's popular models. The company announced in a press release that about 591,000 vehicles in the United States will be recalled, with dealers instructed to inform customers by the middle of November. The recall affects the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Crown, Crown Signia, GR Corolla, Grand Highlander, Highlander, RAV4, Tacoma, and Venza, as well some Lexus TX, LS, and RX models.
The number is far lower than the recalls Toyota made in 2009 for its defective floor mats or over the next six years for its faulty window switches — they're among the largest automotive recalls in history — but it is still sizable.
Recent Toyota recalls
Ford leads the industry in recalls for 2025, with the Blue Oval issuing 51 separate campaigns affecting nearly 2 million vehicles — and that was just through May 15. Toyota is known for its reliability, but in recent years, the Japanese manufacturer has also recalled several of its models for a variety of reasons.
Some recalls, people would argue, were for innocuous reasons, like when the company recalled 33,000 vehicles for faulty stickers last year, although the stickers notified users about load-carrying capacity, which is a safety issue. Others were more serious, such as a 2024 recall to replace entire V6 engines in over 102,000 Toyota Tundras and Lexus LX600s because they were failing too often.
Toyota's vehicles were also affected by the 2024 Takata defective airbag crisis, which led the company to urge 50,000 owners of certain older models not to drive them until the airbags were replaced, as the inflators could kill occupants. A year earlier, in 2023, Toyota had another airbag issue, this time with them not deploying during a crash, and this recall affected over 110,000 vehicles. Toyota also recalled around 16,000 RAV4s in 2023 due to issues with the Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle electronic control unit, which could cause the car to shut off when driven in EV mode during cold weather.