New Study Says Plug-In Hybrids Are Almost As Dirty As Gas Cars

A new study by Transport and Environment (T&E), "Europe's leading advocates for clean transport and energy," says plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are nearly as dirty as gas cars. This marks another reason plug-in hybrids may not be a great step towards EV adoption after all.

"In the real world, plug-in hybrids emit 135g of CO2 per km on average, according to T&E analysis of data gathered by the European Environment Agency (EEA) from fuel monitors on 127,000 vehicles registered in 2023. Petrol and diesel cars emit 166g of CO2/km on average."

T&E researchers analyzed emissions data from 127,000 PHEVs registered in the European Union in 2023. The study, using data gathered by the European Environment Agency (EEA), found that those PHEVs produced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions nearly five times higher in the real world than tests conducted under lab-conditions suggest. That means that instead of PHEV delivering a 75% reduction in emissions as originally indicated by lab tests, they only produce 19% less pollutants.