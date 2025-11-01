Tesla Recalls Dumb Stick-On Cybertruck Light Bar For Getting Unstuck

So let's zoom out and look at this light bar in full. Tesla can't legally fully install it, because owners can't legally use it on the road — likely the only place most owners will drive their trucks, because the Cybertruck's off-road capabilities pale in comparison to those of a Crosstrek. One in 10 light bars fully detaches itself from the mall crawler on which it's mounted, leading it to either flap around on its questionable wiring or drop into the road and become debris, and all light bars run the risk of failure. And, in the event the light bar does work, it just blinds oncoming drivers.

Can we all just admit that this light bar is dumb? That it was poorly planned, executed even worse, and benefits no one? It's a real microcosm of the Cybertruck experience: A dumb, unsafe accessory invented on a whim by the world's richest man, which poses a danger to everyone around it at all times — and, by purchasing it, buyers end up funding the Trump government.