Tesla Recalls Dumb Stick-On Cybertruck Light Bar For Getting Unstuck
There's nothing Tesla loves more than a gimmick, and the Cybertruck is an entire vehicle made out of whatever bits and bobs CEO Elon Musk thinks are cool. This includes an available light bar above the windshield, which Tesla sticks on with double-sided tape and leaves for the buyer to plug in because it's not street legal. Now, it turns out the company managed to screw up the half of the install procedure it actually does perform — Cybertruck light bars are falling off, and Tesla has issued a recall.
InsideEVs caught the recall, which applies to 6,197 Cybertrucks sold with the light bar. Tesla says it's had 619 warranty claims due to the issue along with one field report, which all you mathematicians out there might recognize as a full 10% of all light bars Tesla has sold. We may dunk on the number of recalls Ford has issued in 2025, but even those generally apply to only a tiny fraction of cars recalled — today's recalls are expected to affect just one percent of recalled cars. Tesla has already seen issues on one in 10.
This is so dumb
So let's zoom out and look at this light bar in full. Tesla can't legally fully install it, because owners can't legally use it on the road — likely the only place most owners will drive their trucks, because the Cybertruck's off-road capabilities pale in comparison to those of a Crosstrek. One in 10 light bars fully detaches itself from the mall crawler on which it's mounted, leading it to either flap around on its questionable wiring or drop into the road and become debris, and all light bars run the risk of failure. And, in the event the light bar does work, it just blinds oncoming drivers.
Can we all just admit that this light bar is dumb? That it was poorly planned, executed even worse, and benefits no one? It's a real microcosm of the Cybertruck experience: A dumb, unsafe accessory invented on a whim by the world's richest man, which poses a danger to everyone around it at all times — and, by purchasing it, buyers end up funding the Trump government.