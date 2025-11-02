12 Car Models With The Longest Production Runs

Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Toyota — these are some of the auto brands that have proven they have what it takes to make it in the auto industry. And while not every car from these automakers is a gem, they've produced many of the cars with the longest production runs in history, along with a few other big names, of course. But why have these major auto brands, and the popular cars they produce, endured where others fade?

When it comes to making a car that's loved by consumers, not only in its first generation, but in every generation, automakers have to innovate and update. To keep a vehicle relevant through the years requires tuning in to what the masses desire as tastes and technology change. This means much of the credit for a car's long production run goes to its designers and company CEOs. Having the ability to make an iconic car seem new while sticking to its roots is a challenge not just anyone in the industry can accomplish.

On this list, you'll find vehicles that have hit a nerve with consumers, with most having been in production for 60 years or more. Many of the models are still selling today, but whether they can continue to find their way into driveways around the country and the world is something only time will tell.