Mazda Is Teasing Something Very Coupe-Y Ahead Of The Japan Mobility Show

Mazda, Mazda, Mazda... what are you up to? The company is teasing its newest concept car ahead of the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show, and while we know next to nothing about it, the small sliver of a silhouette we can see points to something incredibly promising. It's called the "Vision Model," and Mazda says it's going to represent the direction of future Mazda vehicles and symbolize the company's theme for the show. "The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow," the automaker said. I like where this is headed.

The teaser image itself, a look at the greenhouse from the rear-3/4 view, doesn't give too much away. We're able to see the steeply raked windshield and sweeping roofline characteristic of a coupe or fastback, but here's the thing: I don't think this is a traditional two-door coupe. If you look very closely, you can see what appears to be a B-pillar in the middle of that "window" section. That means this concept is probably akin to stuff like the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLS. That's a vibe I can really get behind.

I'll tell you what it almost certainly isn't: an SUV. I'm sure this will be a great relief to people on the internet who love to hate on such things. It's also probably not a new iteration of the Iconic SP concept we saw a few years back, sweet as that might be.