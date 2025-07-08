2026 Lexus RZ Isn't Quite There Yet

The biggest addition to the RZ for 2026 is the introduction of a high-ish performance variant called the RZ 550e F Sport. With its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, this RZ puts out 408 horsepower and an unknowable amount of torque. (Lexus hasn't released those numbers yet.) My butt dyno says it's somewhere in the 500-550 pound-feet range. Regardless, it's got enough oomph to get the car from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. That is quicker than any luxury-oriented Lexus has any right to be. I could feel the power on the road, too. It's not the most fun EV money can buy, but the RZ 500e has a knack for hustling down an empty backroad if you don't mind a serious lack of steering feel. It's a Lexus, what did you expect?

Juice comes courtesy of a new 77-kWh battery pack that Lexus says will give the RZ 550e F Sport a total of 228 miles of range. Folks, if I can be so for real for a second, that's just not enough for today's day and age. This is an expensive ahh luxury EV — I'd expect better range. Of course, you can go down to the RZ 350e and RZ 450e, and those will give you 302 and 261 miles of range, respectively, but even those figures are nothing to write home about. The numbers also go down if you swap the 18-inch wheels for optional 20s. Regardless of which model you go with, you're going to have to make some concessions when it comes to charging, too. When DC fast charging at 150 kW, the highest power the RZ will accept, going from 10% to 80% battery takes about 30 minutes. That's not a great number, but hey, it's an improvement over the 35 minutes it used to take.

One feature the RZ 550e F Sport has that sets it far apart from the vast majority of its competition is eight-speed M Mode. That's Lexus' simulated EV gear system that works similarly to the one in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It's certainly a goofy feature to have, but it adds a certain amount of enjoyment to driving the RZ that wouldn't be there otherwise. I'll always welcome silly stuff in a new car. There's nowhere near enough of it. To me, the most fun way to use the system is to let the motor bounce off the "redline" and then pull the paddle. It creates a seriously fun sensation as if you're being kicked in the back by an old single-clutch automated manual. If this isn't for you, it's fine. You never have to touch M Mode if you don't want to, but you'll be missing out on what sort of sounds like straight-cut gears mixed in with EV motor noises. I'm not sure if it's the best sound ever, but it's at least interesting. 550e F Sports also come with a slew of "F" badging, blue stitching, blue brake calipers, 20-inch wheels, more heavily bolstered seats and a very goofy wing on the back that I sort of adore.