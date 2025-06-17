Honda, Please, Give Us The Super EV Concept

Hey, Honda, how've you been? I know it's been a couple years since I last begged you to bring a vehicle to our shores, but I want you to remember how well that last one went — clearly, I have my finger on the pulse of the American market. Now I'm here again, on my hands and knees, to plead for another vehicle: Honda, give us the Super EV city car concept, the first teaser image of which was revealed today.

Will Americans want a small, practical, easily-parkable hatchback with big round eyes and boxy fender flares? No, no they won't. This is the kind of car that flops in America so badly that companies no longer even bother bringing cool stuff to us. But there's still a chance it catches on — Honda is debuting the Super EV at Goodwood next month, where the prototype will run up the hill. Most Americans out there probably won't be watching the hillclimb live, but think about how big some of those runs have gotten online — I still remember the A90 Supra's engine note from its camouflaged hill run back in 2018. Maybe this can remind Americans about hot hatches, about compact performance, and about how fun cars don't need to be massive or expensive.