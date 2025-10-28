2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets New Hurricane Turbo-Four Engine With 324 HP, But Don't Worry, The Pentastar V6 Lives On

The only really exciting news here is the Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, which is a new global engine for Stellantis, so expect to see it in a lot of future products across the portfolio. (It'll be assembled in Michigan, though, so who knows about European availability.) Mated to the Torqueflite 8-speed automatic, this turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 puts out 324 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, giving it more horses per liter than any of its competitors. Jeep says its 506-mile driving range and 6,200-pound towing capacity are also class-leading, and it's available with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The Hurricane 4 Turbo is the first "high-volume" application of Turbulent Jet Ignition technology, which works like this:

The innovative system ignites a small amount of fuel in a cup-like pre-chamber atop each cylinder.

The burning fuel expands and jets into the combustion chamber, triggering a faster and more

complete burn of the air-fuel charge. With this technology, engineers accomplished a more efficient,

cleaner combustion. This allows the Grand Cherokee to boast improved fuel economy while never

sacrificing power. The Hurricane 4 Turbo uses a variable geometry turbocharger to provide powerful boost at low engine

rpm for on-demand torque during launches, acceleration and cruising – 80% of the engine's peak

torque is available at 2,300 rpm, with peak torque from 3,000-4,500 rpm.

Standard on the most base models is the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which has 293 hp and 260 lb-ft. Also available with RWD or 4WD, V6-powered Grand Cherokees can tow 6,200 pounds as well. Then there's the four-wheel-drive 4xe, which pairs a different turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 (with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft) with a 17.3-kWh battery pack and an electric motor (with 134 hp and 195 lb-ft) inside the transmission for the same total of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft as before. Jeep hasn't said what the EV-only range is, but the 2025 will go 26 miles on just electrons. The PHEV can tow 6,000 pounds, and you can't get it in the Grand Cherokee L.