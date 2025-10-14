Jeep Knows It Messed Up The Wagoneer Names, So Now There's Only The Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Say goodbye to the Jeep Wagoneer after the 2025... sort of. Jeep is reorganizing its full-size SUV lineup by dropping the Wagoneer nameplate for 2026, choosing instead to have the Grand Wagoneer serve as the vehicle's name across the board. That means the Grand Wagoneer will now contend with the Chevy Tahoe/Suburban and Ford Expedition, as well as more luxurious models the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, depending on trim level.
It's all part of the arrival of the refreshed 2026 Grand Wagoneer that has a redesigned front facia bearing the Jeep logo above its grille, rather than the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer name as before. It seems Stellantis is giving up on establishing any sort of Wagoneer subbrand, which is a good thing. Even I — someone in the know about the automotive industry — was deeply confused about the whole thing. Now, customers will simply choose between the Grand Wagoneer and the longer Grand Wagoneer L. A spokesperson for Jeep told Automotive News that confusion was a driving force behind the decision. I get it.
"There was a bit of confusion with consumers when you had Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer," [the spokesperson told AutoNews]. "Consumers, not all, but many, assumed that the 'Grand' part meant it was a bigger size, so we dealt with that confusion."
Also going away are the nebulous and confusing "Series" trim levels. In their places are much simpler trims that more closely align with other Jeep products. Between the base Grand Wagoneer, Limited and Summit trims, prices will stretch from around where the previous Wagoneer started to the top of the Grand Wagoneer lineup. A rear-wheel-drive, short-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer is going to set you back $64,740 including destination, which is a gargantuan $2,595. At the very other end of the spectrum, we've got the four-wheel-drive Grand Wagoneer L Summit Obsidian. That beast is going to cost you $98,985, though there's another even fancier Summit Reserve package above that. From the looks of it, the high-end GW should undercut both the Escalade and Navigator.
Not the strongest sellers
Jeep first launched the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in 2021. The former was offered with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, and the latter got the beefy 6.4-liter V8. Now, they're both powered by Stellantis' Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six motor, but only the lower-output 420-hp version, with the 540-hp Hurricane no longer available. But the 2026 Grand Wagoneer will get a 647-hp extended-range powertrain boasting around 150 miles of EV-only range and a total range of over 500 miles.
The Wagoneer was meant to take on the likes of the Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon, but its sales never really lived up to that. In the third quarter of 2025, Jeep sold 16,597 Wagoneers and Wagoneer Ls, up 122% from the year before. At the same time, Ford sold 21,844 Expeditions, GMC sold 19,991 Yukons, and Chevy blew everyone else out of the water by selling 38,193 Tahoes and Suburbans. Grand Wagoneer sales aren't faring much better. Jeep says it sold 1,303 in Q3, a 50% drop. Meanwhile, Lincoln moved 4,957 Navigators in the same time period and Cadillac once again killed the game by selling 11,332 Escalades. That doesn't even include the additional 2,264 Escalade IQs it sold.
It's not like the oddly named all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S has been much of a sales help, either. Jeep delivered just 4,163 of them during the third quarter, which, admittedly, is far better than the 76 they delivered over the same period last year. Perhaps the Grand Wagoneer's refresh will help its sales. If I were running Stellantis, I would certainly keep my fingers crossed.