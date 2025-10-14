Jeep Knows It Messed Up The Wagoneer Names, So Now There's Only The Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Say goodbye to the Jeep Wagoneer after the 2025... sort of. Jeep is reorganizing its full-size SUV lineup by dropping the Wagoneer nameplate for 2026, choosing instead to have the Grand Wagoneer serve as the vehicle's name across the board. That means the Grand Wagoneer will now contend with the Chevy Tahoe/Suburban and Ford Expedition, as well as more luxurious models the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, depending on trim level.

It's all part of the arrival of the refreshed 2026 Grand Wagoneer that has a redesigned front facia bearing the Jeep logo above its grille, rather than the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer name as before. It seems Stellantis is giving up on establishing any sort of Wagoneer subbrand, which is a good thing. Even I — someone in the know about the automotive industry — was deeply confused about the whole thing. Now, customers will simply choose between the Grand Wagoneer and the longer Grand Wagoneer L. A spokesperson for Jeep told Automotive News that confusion was a driving force behind the decision. I get it.

"There was a bit of confusion with consumers when you had Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer," [the spokesperson told AutoNews]. "Consumers, not all, but many, assumed that the 'Grand' part meant it was a bigger size, so we dealt with that confusion."

Also going away are the nebulous and confusing "Series" trim levels. In their places are much simpler trims that more closely align with other Jeep products. Between the base Grand Wagoneer, Limited and Summit trims, prices will stretch from around where the previous Wagoneer started to the top of the Grand Wagoneer lineup. A rear-wheel-drive, short-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer is going to set you back $64,740 including destination, which is a gargantuan $2,595. At the very other end of the spectrum, we've got the four-wheel-drive Grand Wagoneer L Summit Obsidian. That beast is going to cost you $98,985, though there's another even fancier Summit Reserve package above that. From the looks of it, the high-end GW should undercut both the Escalade and Navigator.