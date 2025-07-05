What Does The Red Key On A Dodge Hellcat Do Exactly?

Let's cut to the chase – the red key on your Hellcat-powered Dodge is the full power key. It's what gives you the 700 demented ponies you wanted when you bought the thing. Still, since we have the space to do so here, let's get more specific with the power levels. With that red key, your standard Charger and Challenger Hellcats make 707 or 717 hp depending on the year. Redeye models push out 797 hp, while Challenger Super Stock Hellcats go up to 807 hp. If you were lucky enough to get one of the original Challenger Demons, you'd be making 808 hp on pump gas or 840 with 100-octane and the ECU from your Demon Crate.

For those of you who managed to secure a Challenger Demon 170 — first of all, congratulations. It's running 900 hp on 91-octane or a Bugatti Veyron-beating 1,025 hp on E85, and we'd be happy to stop by and make sure it's putting out full power anytime. There's nothing quite like the otherworldly loud Hellcat supercharger whine and the accompanying G-forces.

Anyway, point is, you 170 owners just get that red key and nothing else. Hellcat Durango owners may also notice the keys come in red only, meaning there's no separate black key to limit power to 500 horses like there is in other Hellcat Dodges. Both the Demon 170 and the Hellcat Durango do get a valet setting in the drive modes that acts like that black key, though.