6 Of The Top 10 Slowest-Depreciating Cars In 2025 Are Toyotas

When it comes to mainstream automotive brands, Toyota tends to dominate "best of" lists. Whether you're looking at Consumer Reports' most reliable cars or a list of the world's most popular SUVs, chances are there's a Toyota at or near the top. The results are equally predictable when U.S. News & World Report looked at which automobiles were best at holding their value. The outlet's 2025 analysis compared average new-vehicle MSRPs for 2022 models with today's used-car prices for the same nameplates.

The financial hit for the top performers over three years? A less than 10% depreciation rate, with six of the top 10 models coming from Toyota. Given the automaker's emphasis on SUVs and trucks, it's unsurprising that the Toyota Corolla Cross ranked number one. In fact, not a single 2022 Toyota passenger car — that means Camry, Corolla, or Avalon — cracked the top 10. The company's performance here is no accident, thanks to a reputation for reliability and strong demand for used Toyotas, which keeps resale values high.

Let's take a closer look at the chart-toppers, including the four other high-ranking brands that would love to knock Toyota from its perch.