6 Of The Top 10 Slowest-Depreciating Cars In 2025 Are Toyotas
When it comes to mainstream automotive brands, Toyota tends to dominate "best of" lists. Whether you're looking at Consumer Reports' most reliable cars or a list of the world's most popular SUVs, chances are there's a Toyota at or near the top. The results are equally predictable when U.S. News & World Report looked at which automobiles were best at holding their value. The outlet's 2025 analysis compared average new-vehicle MSRPs for 2022 models with today's used-car prices for the same nameplates.
The financial hit for the top performers over three years? A less than 10% depreciation rate, with six of the top 10 models coming from Toyota. Given the automaker's emphasis on SUVs and trucks, it's unsurprising that the Toyota Corolla Cross ranked number one. In fact, not a single 2022 Toyota passenger car — that means Camry, Corolla, or Avalon — cracked the top 10. The company's performance here is no accident, thanks to a reputation for reliability and strong demand for used Toyotas, which keeps resale values high.
Let's take a closer look at the chart-toppers, including the four other high-ranking brands that would love to knock Toyota from its perch.
RAV4 and Sienna: Solid starts for Toyota's resale strength
In a Formula 1 race, every driver reaching 10th place or better gets points. That's exactly how to consider the Toyota RAV4– it's a winner by beating the 11th-place entry, which, for the record, was the Kia Rio. Still, the lowest performing Toyota in this group hardly needs to hang its head in shame with a drop in value of 7.9% or $2,525 over three years.
This is backed up by earning best-seller status for one of the world's largest automakers, with just under 400,000 units sold in the U.S. alone in 2022. The RAV4's popularity stems from the automaker's something-for-everyone approach, with conventional gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powerplants. Yet, the base gas engine is being phased out as the 2026 Toyota RAV4 becomes a hybrid-only offering.
Depreciation improves notably for the ninth-place Toyota Sienna, with a 5.8% or $2,516 decline in value. Over three years, that translates to about $70 of depreciation per month. In 2022, the Sienna came standard with a hybrid powerplant, delivering fuel economy of up to 36 mpg, which isn't bad for a vehicle that can transport eight people. All-wheel drive was optional, too.
Tacoma: the truck that refuses to lose value
While the Toyota Tacoma earned the top spot for mainstream-brand models with the lowest depreciation in an iSeeCars study covering a five-year period, it couldn't quite pull off the same results with U.S. News & World Report (USNWR). In a recent Kelley Blue Book study, the Tacoma was also a champion for best resale value of half a decade. Nonetheless, USNWR's findings of a 5.34% or $2,040 reduction in resale value over three years are still wallet-friendly.
Benefiting from a redesign in 2024, the Tacoma delivers flexibility with a choice of cab styles and engines. The previous generation offered options for four- or six-cylinder power, while the newest edition is strictly a four-cylinder affair, albeit with standard turbocharged power and the option of upgrading to a turbo-hybrid arrangement.
While the 2024 and 2025 Tacoma didn't earn a recommendation from Consumer Reports, the 2017 to 2023 editions did. In particular, the above average (or better) reliability ratings keep demand strong. As a result, don't be surprised to find a used 2022 Toyota Tacoma in good condition with asking prices near their original MSRPs.
C-HR and 4Runner: resale value heroes
Although the Toyota C-HR is returning for 2026 as a sharply styled EV, its predecessor, which was sold from 2017 through 2022, was marred by quirky looks and lack of all-wheel drive. In its final year, the automaker sold just over 12,000 units. However, this lack of consumer enthusiasm didn't dampen strong resale values with a 4.89% depreciation rate or a $1,261 value loss over three years or about $35 per month. To put that amount in perspective: a 2022 C-HR cost an average of $41 to fill up when new.
In 2022, the Toyota 4Runner was 10 times more popular than the C-HR. Its main disadvantage was an aging design that dated back to 2010 and ran through 2024. Regardless, the 4Runner earned its second-place finish with a drop in resale value of 4.85%, just edging out the C-HR. Dollarwise, that works out to $2,209 in lost value. This higher amount than the C-HR reflects the 4Runner's higher MSRP.
Corolla Cross: Toyota's depreciation champ
The loss in value over three years for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross seems more like a rounding error at 2.63% or $662 for a crossover with a starting price below $25,000. This was also its debut year, when we called the Corolla Cross a tame Compact SUV that will sell in bunches. While Toyota sold just under 57,000 examples in 2022, sales jumped by 25% a year later with the introduction of a hybrid version. Three-quarters into 2025, and the Corolla Cross has become Toyota's third best-selling SUV after the RAV4 and Grand Highlander.
With the departure of the C-HR from the lineup after 2022, entry-level crossover duties fell upon the Corolla Cross, helping to accelerate the sales rush. It sits below the RAV4 in Toyota's pecking order. At the same time, J.D. Power affirmed the Corolla Cross's strong resale value, ranking the 2022 model among the highest-scoring small SUVs for low depreciation.
The Honda, Nissan, Ford, and Subaru models with the lowest depreciation
While Toyota overshadowed U.S. News & World Report's top 10 resale value rankings, there were several models from other manufacturers that have bragging rights. With a value loss of 5.84% or $1,537, the ninth-place Honda Civic beat the RAV4 Hybrid and its long-time rival, the Toyota Corolla, which came in 12th and 13th place. Nissan scored a win, too, as the Versa rated seventh-place for its depreciation of 5.8% or $2,516.
Beside robust retained value (5.41% or $2,823), the Ford Mustang and its sixth-place ranking stands out for other reasons. The first of these is that this is the only domestic model on the list, while the other notable feature is that it is the only two-door vehicle to make the top 10. The top non-Toyota entry for resale value is the Subaru Crosstrek, which earned fourth place with 4.9% depreciation and $1,277 in lost value over three years for the 2020 model year.