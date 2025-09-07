This Toyota Has The Best 5-Year Resale Value Of Any New Car, According To KBB
Cars keep getting pricier, so buyers are chasing models that won't lose value faster than a soda on a summer day. No shocker here — Toyota tops Kelley Blue Book's five-year resale chart, with half the top 10 spots locked down by its models. KBB's 2025 Best Resale Value Awards has been topped by the 2025 Toyota Tacoma, with the outlet claiming that the truck will hold 64.1% of its value in the next five years. The fourth-generation Tacoma, which went on sale in 2024, is available with a 2.4-liter twin-turbo setup or a hybrid powertrain, with prices starting at $31,590 (plus $2,095 destination). The Tacoma is followed by the Chevy Corvette, which will hold 61% of its sticker price, while another Toyota, the Tundra, follows next at 60.9%.
The first SUV to make the list is yet another Toyota, the 4Runner, which has a five-year resale value of 60%, followed by the car that topped last year's KBB Best Resale Value Awards, the Ford Bronco, which is at 57% — down from last year's 66.7%. Luxury vehicles have been depreciating quickly in recent years. However, that trend doesn't seem to apply to the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which retains 56.6% of its value — a slight drop from last year's 61.2%.
Rounding out the top 10 are more affordable SUVs, with Honda's CR-V at 55.4% and the hybrid-focused Toyota RAV4 at 53.9%. The final two spots on the chart suggest that investing in a sports car can be a smart move, though the options sit at opposite ends of the affordability spectrum. The Porsche 911 retains 53.8% of its value after five years, while the Toyota GR Supra — the fifth and final Toyota on the list — comes in at 53.7%.
What's special about the 2025 Toyota Tacoma?
As mentioned, Toyota launched the updated Tacoma in 2024, ushering in wholesale changes for the mid-size pickup truck. For the first time, the Tacoma features a hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-hp electric motor, delivering a combined 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. For buyers still hesitant about jumping on the hybrid bandwagon, the Japanese automaker also offers a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine option, which makes 278 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque. The Tacoma also offers a feature more commonly found in sports cars and hot hatches: a manual transmission. Of course, you can still opt for the eight-speed automatic if you prefer.
The Tacoma, as expected, has impressed off-road, particularly in the TRD Off Road trim, which features an advanced suspension setup with Bilstein shocks and an electronically locking differential. The new hybrid powertrain also outperforms the outgoing V6 in both power and torque. The TRD Pro version takes things a few notches higher with 33-inch tires, Fox adjustable suspension, and IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats, which integrate built-in shock absorbers for added comfort. For those who primarily stick to the pavement, the Limited trim caters to buyers seeking comfort and a smooth highway cruiser. Toyota also has the overlanding community in mind with its Hybrid TRD Trailhunter, which caters to those who want to travel long distances.