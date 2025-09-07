This Toyota Has The Best 5-Year Resale Value Of Any New Car, According To KBB

Cars keep getting pricier, so buyers are chasing models that won't lose value faster than a soda on a summer day. No shocker here — Toyota tops Kelley Blue Book's five-year resale chart, with half the top 10 spots locked down by its models. KBB's 2025 Best Resale Value Awards has been topped by the 2025 Toyota Tacoma, with the outlet claiming that the truck will hold 64.1% of its value in the next five years. The fourth-generation Tacoma, which went on sale in 2024, is available with a 2.4-liter twin-turbo setup or a hybrid powertrain, with prices starting at $31,590 (plus $2,095 destination). The Tacoma is followed by the Chevy Corvette, which will hold 61% of its sticker price, while another Toyota, the Tundra, follows next at 60.9%.

The first SUV to make the list is yet another Toyota, the 4Runner, which has a five-year resale value of 60%, followed by the car that topped last year's KBB Best Resale Value Awards, the Ford Bronco, which is at 57% — down from last year's 66.7%. Luxury vehicles have been depreciating quickly in recent years. However, that trend doesn't seem to apply to the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which retains 56.6% of its value — a slight drop from last year's 61.2%.

Rounding out the top 10 are more affordable SUVs, with Honda's CR-V at 55.4% and the hybrid-focused Toyota RAV4 at 53.9%. The final two spots on the chart suggest that investing in a sports car can be a smart move, though the options sit at opposite ends of the affordability spectrum. The Porsche 911 retains 53.8% of its value after five years, while the Toyota GR Supra — the fifth and final Toyota on the list — comes in at 53.7%.