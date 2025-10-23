Miami's Autonomous Cop Cars Forgot The Cops

Miami-Dade, Florida — where the air is humid and scalpers are selling appointments to the DMV – are also the first police force to pilot an autonomous police vehicle. These are Police Interceptor Utilities mashed up with similar bits to a Waymo. They call this the PUG, which stands for Police Unmanned Ground vehicle. Maybe that was partially tongue in cheek at how it looks, as well.

It's packed tighter than a carry-on bag onto a Spirit Airlines flight: cameras all around (including a thermal camera), license plate readers, microphones, and even its own leashed pet drone on the roof. A non-profit called Policing Lab handed it over for free. Assumingely so they can say "no taxpayer dollars!" Don't we all love loopholes?

But why? The Sheriff's office is calling it a game-changer. Citing an autonomous unit can help extend deputy resources, protect officers, and be a scary-looking deterrent. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz says it's about "community touchpoints". Because nothing says community like an empty car with cameras staring at you. They say it ultimately won't replace actual cops, and for the first year a human has to ride inside anyway, probably just to make sure the PUG doesn't try to join a Waymo fleet and start picking up passengers.