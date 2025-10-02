Police Can't Ticket Driverless Waymo For Illegal U-Turn

"Our citation books don't have a box for 'robot,'" the San Bruno Police Department posted on Facebook after pulling over a Waymo robotaxi that allegedly made an illegal U-turn. Police were running a DUI enforcement operation when they observed the driverless Waymo Jaguar I-Pace perform the maneuver right in front of them at a traffic light. "That's right... no driver, no hands, no clue," says the post.

California state law currently requires officers to issue citations for moving violations only to human drivers, San Bruno Sgt. Scott Smithmatungol told NBC News. In general, this is a good thing, as it ensures that the driver who committed the violation is the person who gets the ticket, not the owner of the car if they are not behind the wheel at the time. But in cars that don't have human drivers, there's no person to ticket, creating a legal loophole that lets robotaxis off the hook for bad behavior. (No such law applies to non-moving violations, and Waymo collected 589 parking tickets last year.)

San Bruno Police did contact Waymo to inform it about the observed violation. "Hopefully the reprogramming will keep it from making any more illegal moves," it wrote in the post. Waymo responded to the Los Angeles Times about the incident: