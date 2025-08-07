America's Deadliest Railroad Sued Over Expansion Plans For Tracks It Doesn't Own

How significant are Brightline's financial problems? The railroad lost $500 million last year. According to WRLN, ridership isn't growing as quickly as expectedly and the company is spending money faster than it anticipated. To go a level deeper, demand for long-distance rides between Orlando and Miami is up over 26% percent. However, shorter commuter demand is down 8%. With this in mind, it's Brightline's best interest to either stoke demand or reduce the number of seats taken by short-haul passengers.

Enter Tri-Rail, the public commuter rail service operated by Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The service primarily operates alongside Amtrak on a different corridor to the west of I-95. Tri-Rail has been negotiating a deal with Brightline to run trains on its corridor to the east of I-95 since 2020. Just the Miami-Dade portion of the project is expected to cost $927 million, with government grants covering the bill. The only thing still in the way of this financial relief for Brightline is FECR, which claims they were left in the dark.

One valid criticism levied by FECR is that running more trains along the corridor could increase the risk of severe incidents. Despite the millions of dollars that Brightline has received for safety improvements, sections of the route where fatal incidents have happened are still unfenced. I'd hope that some of the commuter grant money is spent on removing as many grade crossings as possible.