Scalpers Caught Selling Free DMV Appointments For $250 In Miami

Local drivers were only pushed to buy appointments because the standard DMV experience had become absolutely unbearable. According to WTVJ, people could be subjected to a multi-day ordeal just to renew their license. One woman spoke about how her husband arrived at 9 a.m. to renew his hazmat license, but he was turned away at 1 p.m. as the staff was inundated with people seeking services.

The current rhetoric around government bureaucracy seeks to overlook when necessary services are overlooked or mismanaged. The conditions in South Flordia are reminiscent of DPS appointments in Texas in 2021. With months-long waits for online appointments, Texans were camping out in front of offices for a chance at a same-day appointment to renew their driver's license. At two separate locations, at least 100 people were in line, with only 25 same-day bookings up for offer.

The efforts to weed out scalped appointments could make selling booking a criminal offense. Miami-Dade's county commissioner introduced legislation to make selling DMV appointments illegal, with a potential fine of $500. This also coincides with the county's tax collector office taking control of the DMV from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. New management is opening new locations and extending office hours to deal with the overwhelming demand.