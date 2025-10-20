NHTSA Investigates Waymo For School Bus Safety

Remember when a semiconductor shortage in 2020 sent the entire automotive world plummeting into years of poor sales and dealer markups? Well, don't look now, but we may be primed for another hit — only this time, on multiple fronts. From the Wall Street Journal:

Assembly lines inside a Michigan factory that churns out high-end Jeep SUVs ground to a halt last week and won't resume production until early next month.The cause, according to an official for the United Auto Workers, is a shortage of aluminum.

Ford has paused production at three plants for the same reason. Between the two automakers, thousands of workers in Michigan and Kentucky are now collecting unemployment.

The automotive supply chain—a sprawling web of companies across the world—is in focus in a way it hasn't been since the early 2020s, when a severe shortfall of semiconductor chips hobbled the industry. Auto executives routinely tout a lesson from that moment: Don't rely too heavily on any one supplier. Now, supplies of multiple items are gummed up at the same time.

...

In September, a three-alarm fire hit a New York aluminum plant, knocking production offline until early next year. The stoppage has disrupted manufacturing schedules of profitable Ford models and, now, pricey Jeep sport-utility vehicles. A spokesman for Jeep-maker Stellantis said it was a parts shortage that caused the shutdown of its Michigan factory but wouldn't specify the particular part.

...

At the same time, a strange, and ongoing, geopolitical dispute is causing more concern that car production around the world could be upended in a matter of weeks. Nexperia, a Netherlands-based chip maker, stopped shipments this month after the Dutch government took control of the company from its Chinese owner.