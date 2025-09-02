Cyberattack Hits Jaguar Land Rover, Forcing Temporary Shutdown

Shutting down the entire business is not particularly good for business. However, it can be the lesser evil when faced with a massive cyberattack like this. The most secure system is one that nobody can get into at all. It's a nuclear option, but it does buy system administrators some time to identify the source and determine what, if any, proprietary data has been accessed or stolen. It's worth repeating that JLR believes that despite the severity of this attack, no customer data has been compromised.

Bringing systems back online, one by one, is a slow, painstaking process, especially with system administrators watching every move the software makes. But that's also the point. The extra scrutiny ensures that malware doesn't allow unauthorized people into the system or leak private data outside the company. Administrators may also be able to identify the perpetrators and have them arrested, as Harrods did in its own cyberattack in May, reports The Guardian.

The JLR attack started on Sunday, which, according to Bleeping Computer, is a popular time to attack since regular staff are not around to stop it. Additionally, the BBC reports that a new batch of vehicle registrations just became available on September 1, making it a popular time to buy a new vehicle. The attack hit JLR at just the right time to hurt those sales, as both retail systems and factories are affected. This won't help JLR ship more cars to the U.S. either.