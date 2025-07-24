These Are Our Readers' Best Stories About Starting Dead Cars

Electric vehicles don't have a starter for you to worry about, which means that as long as your car is charged, it will turn on every single time you push the button. They have their own problems, too, but it could be worse. Especially since EVs also don't have complicated engines under the hood, alternators, fuel lines or fuel pumps, all of which significantly reduce the chances you'll break down on the side of the road.

That's good for your wallet and your stress levels, but on the other hand, it means newer drivers will have far fewer stories about that time they fixed a broken-down car or figured out how to get one running again. Sure, you may have been incredibly frustrated at the time, but if you got a stalled car started again, you deserve to be proud of yourself.

On Tuesday, we asked you for your best stories about starting dead cars, and in perhaps the least-surprising development ever, it turns out, our readers have all sorts of stories about the ways they managed to get dead cars started again. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.