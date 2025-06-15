Should You Adjust The Gap On Pre-Set Spark Plugs?

In general, changing spark plugs isn't required as frequently as it once was. New electrode materials like platinum and iridium on modern plugs replaced fast-wearing copper for spark plugs that can easily last 100,000 miles. Likewise, there's a much broader selection of plugs available with some designs intended for just one specific engine. That means that the gap can safely be pre-set during manufacture without need for change.

However, if you're using a spark plug for other than its intended application, the gap may need to be adjusted to suit. That also goes for older vehicles that may use a more universal spark plug, or for engines that have been modified for performance. For example, converting a classic car from points to high energy ignition (HEI) will permit a larger-than-stock spark plug gap. On the other hand, you'll want to reduce the factory-specified gap if you've added boost like a supercharger or nitrous oxide.

In summary, the majority of drivers shouldn't need to adjust the pre-set gap on an application-correct set of modern spark plugs. If you'd like to double check anyway, it certainly can't hurt and measuring tools are commonly available at auto parts stores for less than $5. If a wider gap is necessary, avoid touching the sensitive center electrode. Instead gently pry on the ground electrode. To close a gap, carefully tap the ground electrode against a hard surface.