Ford, GM Are Buying Their Own Cars To Get Customers The $7,500 Tax Credit

With the Federal EV tax credit dying at midnight on September 30, automakers are getting creative when it comes to giving their customers discounts on electric vehicles. Ford and General Motors are signing their respective dealers up for an ambitious plan that would — in effect — extend the $7,500 tax credit on leased EVs beyond the September 30 deadline, and the methodology is pretty wild.

Basically, each automaker's financial arm is going to initiate the purchase of a dealership's entire EV inventory by making the down payment on each car. That down payment qualifies the lending arm for the $7,500 federal tax credit since the deal would have gone through before the September 30 deadline, according to Reuters. From there, the dealerships will offer leases on those cars to retail customers — business as usual — for several months, and the $7,500 subsidy would be factored into the lease rate. This has got to be one of the more creative ways to give your customers a deal, as far as I've ever heard.

