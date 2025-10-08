GM Abruptly Cancels $7,500 EV Lease Credit Extension After Republican Senator Complains

General Motors has suddenly canceled a lease program it created just over a week ago that was meant to help customers who wanted to benefit from the now-dead $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicles. Its financial arm claimed credits on about 20,000 EVs in dealer stocks before the September 30 deadline, making them eligible for the $7,500 discount. From there, a customer could lease the car, and GM would pass the savings on to them through the end of the year.

Well, that's dead now, but GM says it's going to offer an equivalent discount itself. However, it's only good through the end of October, according to Automotive News. What a massive bummer. Here's what the automaker told Automotive News in a statement:

"GM worked on an extended offer for the benefit of our customers and dealers. After further consideration, we have decided not to claim the tax credit," the company said in an Oct. 8 statement. "GM will fund the incentive lease terms through the end of October."

I've got a feeling this isn't the whole story.