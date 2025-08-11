The Best Value Luxury Car Brand Isn't Lexus Or Genesis (According To KBB)

The Best Value Luxury Brand in KBB.com's 2025 Consumer Choice Awards isn't a mainstay like Lexus, nor is it a fast-rising star like Genesis. It's Acura, the premium division from Honda. Now, you might not have had that one on your bingo card, but Acura has been enjoying a nice little run in recent times. True, it had to kill the TLX after low sales last year, but the brand's new small crossover, the ADX, won us over with user-friendly luxury.

It's having the same effect on shoppers, too, with the ADX already overtaking the RDX SUV — a past record-setter in its own right — in sales in July. As a result, Acura has seen sales jump by 4.4% through the first seven months of this year.

Those numbers play right into Acura's new trophy for Best Value Luxury Car Brand: KBB.com relies on "in-market car shoppers" for the data, which, in theory, showcases rides that "excite and attract" people looking for new vehicles. All that aside, we'll be honest here and point out that Lexus actually did win a couple of significant Consumer Choice categories, including Most Trusted Luxury Brand and Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand. This does seem odd, considering when we checked out the only current Lexus EV, we said the 2026 RZ isn't quite there yet. Oh, well.