Investors Didn't Like Tesla's Cheaper Model 3 And Model Y

Yesterday, Tesla revealed its new entry-level Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Far from the $25,000 car that Tesla promised for so many years, these two came in at the high-$30,000 to low-$40,000 price point — hardly competitive with brands like Nissan and Hyundai. Investors in Tesla are, as one might imagine, not thrilled. From Investor's Business Daily:

Tesla stock fell solidly Tuesday after jumping Monday in anticipation of the reveal.

...

With the launch of the cheaper Model Y and Model 3, Tesla's EV pipeline is effectively empty.

Tesla has the Cybercab prototype. But without a steering wheel or pedals, that requires true self driving. Also, the Cybercab is expected to use a the "unboxed" manufacturing process. While Tesla recently issued a patent related to "unboxed," it's unclear if the company has figured out the process, or if the process will deliver promised savings and efficiencies.

Elon Musk says the Cybercab will cost under $30,000. Then again, he promised a $39,990 Cybertruck for years, and long promised a $25,000 EV.

Once again, Tesla's fate, and especially TSLA's fate, rests in the ability to deliver self-driving and other moonshots.