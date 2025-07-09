You Can Now Turn Your INEOS Grenadier Into An Epic, Portal-Axled, $200,000 Beast

Billionaire chemical magnate Jim Ratcliffe isn't fooling around when it comes to kitting out his reboot of the beloved, classic Land Rover Defender. The INEOS Grenadier SUV and its pickup truck sibling, the Quartermaster, are getting special treatment from LETECH, a German off-roading outfitter. Notable is the addition of portal axles, jacking up the ground clearance to 1.5 feet and enabling the robust vehicles to take on almost 3.5 feet of water.

But that's just one goodie that the Trialmaster X LETECH package includes. For about 170,000 EUR (nearly $200,000), LETECH will take your Grenadier wagon or Quartermaster from the factory in Hambach, France and transfer it to a facility near Stuttgart to be beastified. (The Quartermaster's upgrade is a tad more expensive.) The LETECH treatment starts with the Trialmaster trim, so-named thanks to INEOS's collaboration with Belstaff, the fashion brand that Ratcliffe has owned since 2017.

Honestly, the whole thing is rather bonkers, but the package should appeal to the most hardcore off-roaders. For now, it's being offered only in Europe, but as Grenadier has been fairly successful in the U.S., we should expect it to be an option over here in the future.