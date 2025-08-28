Ineos Cuts Prices Across The Board To Juice Disappointing Sales Numbers

Ineos is changing course regarding the prices of its big body-on-frame trucks and SUVs because of lower-than-expected demand. Of course, this comes after a three-month period in which it raised prices following President Trump's expensive tariff announcements. The British startup builds its vehicles at a factory in France, but it's particularly reliant on the U.S. market for sales.

Now, the Grenadier will start at $72,600, including destination. That's down 9.8% from its previous $80,500 starting price. It's actually still even lower than it was before tariffs, when prices started at $76,700. Ineos raised prices between 4.9% and 11% in April thanks to President Trump's antics. From Automotive News:

Pricing for the higher Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims now starts at $80,600 , down 8.9 percent from the previous starting price of $88,500. The Grenadier in Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims started at $84,700 before the new U.S. tariffs. All prices include shipping. Pricing for the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup now starts at $86,000, down 9 percent from $94,500. The Quartermaster started at $85,500 prior to the tariffs, after a price cut from $96,500 in March. All prices include shipping. [...] "This adjustment reflects our commitment to meeting the competitive set and ensuring the Grenadier delivers exceptional value in its segment," the spokesperson said in an email to Automotive News.

Ineos doesn't release its sales figures, but a spokesperson told AutoNews that U.S. deliveries in the first half of 2025 rose 2% compared with the first half of 2025. When you look at U.S. vehicle registrations, though, the story is more bleak. Those dropped 23% to 331 vehicles in June, and 14% to 2,268 vehicles in the first half of the year.

Inoes makes some interesting vehicles. People always talk about how they wish someone just made a back-to-basics body-on-frame off-roader, like an old Land Rover Defender. Well, that's what we've got here. Maybe these price cuts will work as a shock to the system for the company.