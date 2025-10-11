The 5 Best EVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

Electric vehicles promise a lower cost of ownership, quick acceleration, quiet rides, and the opportunity for a more spacious cabin that isn't constrained by the limits of a gasoline powertrain. They also offer the opportunity to never visit a gas station ever again. Some enthusiasts may miss having a manual transmission and an actual exhaust note, but for most people, EVs are basically the ideal daily drivers. The only problem is, it can be hard to tell which ones live up to their promises and which ones fall short.

The good news is, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the EVs that performed the best in its testing, while also offering the safety and reliability that you want out of a new car. This isn't just a list of the EVs with the highest overall score, either, since that isn't always super helpful. Instead, they broke the list down into five different categories and made recommendations based on which EV scored the highest in that particular segment. Let's take a look at which vehicles topped Consumer Reports' list in each category.