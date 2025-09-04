These Are The EVs Our Readers Would Buy If Gasoline Magically Disappeared Overnight
While EVs can't yet offer the same driving dynamics or visceral exhaust notes you get from the best gas-powered cars, as far as daily drivers go, they're still hard to beat for anyone who has a convenient way to charge one. You get a smooth ride, plenty of power, lower operating costs and fewer parts to replace when they break. Sure, road trips require stopping to charge, but outside of apartment dwellers with ridiculously long commutes, most people don't regularly drive far enough in a day to need 300 miles of range, much less 500 or 1,000.
Battery tech is also advancing rapidly, and once solid-state batteries hit the market, you can expect to see a lot more options that are either lighter or offer ridiculous range. That's still a few years away, though, but what about right now? On Tuesday, we asked you, considering your current situation, what EV you'd buy if you were forced to go electric because gasoline magically disappeared overnight. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.
Kia EV6
Honestly I'd probably go with the Kia EV6. It's reasonably priced, has super fast charging, and better range than it's mechanical cousin the Hyundai Ioniq5. When I went to Korea a few months ago, about half the taxis were EV6's. It's a really nice car.
Suggested by: David Flores
Ford Mustang Mach-E
I really liked my Mach-E Cal1 edition that I had for almost two years and I think I'd like to get back into a Premium one next time. Hopefully the 2026/2027s will get faster charging capabilities (probably not), but public charging was rare for me so I honestly had no other complaints about it. Very comfortable, practical and super quick acceleration.
2nd choice: Hyundai Ioniq 6.
Suggested by: Fiji ST
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Way unpopular opinion and a question:
Opinion – Leaning towards finding a used Ioniq 6.
Question – What is the general consensus about the EV Tax credit expiring? Cheaper to buy now, or will the EVs left on lots plummet in value?
Suggested by: LeftLaneTRDPrius
BMW i4
2024 BMW i4 M50. It doesn't scream "Look! I'm and EV!", has an M badge(lol) and I soundtrack by Hans Zimmer!
Suggested by: Marcus C
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Given that I work in biotech, my future is wildly uncertain. Currently, I am employed and can walk to work. But, if I had to find a new job that required a commute, I would find myself a nicely-depreciated EQS. Happy to let somebody eat ~$100k in depreciation so I can ride in comfort.
Suggested by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Fiat 500e
I'm covered already with my 500e. Everyone else in my family would be scrambling.
Suggested by: Former Autoblog
Chevrolet Equinox EV
If money were no object, a Taycan. But if it's just based on my current situation, exactly what I got last week: Chevy Equinox. Best EV value for the money by a country mile. Got the $7.500 federal tax credit plus another $3,500 in other credits not including the $2,000 credit I could have gotten had I not taken the 0% APR deal (I will end up saving another $1,100 by taking the finance deal and earning interest off the cash I didn't drop right away).
Net $24,500 for a 300+ mile EV (before destination and taxes) is a deal we will probably never see again unless another president and congress pass another EV deal. And even then the tariffs will have taken their toll on the prices of everything.
Suggested by: Thomas Hajicek
Nissan Leaf
Even in my precarious financial situation, my Nissan Leaf was so cheap to lease it was a steal. Like, more or less literally. I got a new EV for two years for $3500 total (tax, registration, the lot) over the life of the lease, because if you stack enough state and federal tax credits, magical things could happen. That's barely five percent of my income spent on transportation, not even counting gas savings.
That would still be my approach. The cheapest EV available, all other considerations irrelevant. The only question in this hypothetical is whether to lease or buy.
Suggested by: Ryan Kudebeh
Rivian R1
Rivian R1. My jump into EV would be this or similar.
Suggested by: PLAN-B 77
A WRX EV conversion
If gas is no more then my Bugeye becomes worthless. It's expensive but I'd do a conversion, keeping the manual transmission.
Suggested by: WRP