These Are The EVs Our Readers Would Buy If Gasoline Magically Disappeared Overnight

While EVs can't yet offer the same driving dynamics or visceral exhaust notes you get from the best gas-powered cars, as far as daily drivers go, they're still hard to beat for anyone who has a convenient way to charge one. You get a smooth ride, plenty of power, lower operating costs and fewer parts to replace when they break. Sure, road trips require stopping to charge, but outside of apartment dwellers with ridiculously long commutes, most people don't regularly drive far enough in a day to need 300 miles of range, much less 500 or 1,000.

Battery tech is also advancing rapidly, and once solid-state batteries hit the market, you can expect to see a lot more options that are either lighter or offer ridiculous range. That's still a few years away, though, but what about right now? On Tuesday, we asked you, considering your current situation, what EV you'd buy if you were forced to go electric because gasoline magically disappeared overnight. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.