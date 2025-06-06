Edmunds Sells Its Disastrous Fisker Ocean For A Loss Of $7.78 Per Mile

Edmunds' long national nightmare seems to have finally come to an end after it dumped its endlessly troubled Fisker Ocean for a massive loss. After less than two years of ownership, they were able to sell the nearly $70,000 when new electric crossover for a measly $10,000. I'm not even sure it's worth that much.

Even if this Ocean performed flawlessly, its cost of ownership was eye-watering. They bought it for $69,012 in January of 2024 when Fisker still existed as a company. That means the car lost $59,012 in value in less than two years and just 7,583 miles. That works out to about $7.78 per mile in deprecation, and that doesn't take into account insurance or what it costs to charge the damn thing. While EVs do deappreciate pretty quickly, this is a bonkers level of money to lose on a new car.

The car also somehow lost $3,000 in value in just a few months despite the fact it was barely driven. In December of 2024,we told you about how their Ocean was only worth $13,000. Now, it's even less, and who the hell knows where the floor for these things will end up being? I mean, the car was worth just $21,000 after two months and 4,200 miles of driving. Good lord.