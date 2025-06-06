Edmunds Sells Its Disastrous Fisker Ocean For A Loss Of $7.78 Per Mile
Edmunds' long national nightmare seems to have finally come to an end after it dumped its endlessly troubled Fisker Ocean for a massive loss. After less than two years of ownership, they were able to sell the nearly $70,000 when new electric crossover for a measly $10,000. I'm not even sure it's worth that much.
Even if this Ocean performed flawlessly, its cost of ownership was eye-watering. They bought it for $69,012 in January of 2024 when Fisker still existed as a company. That means the car lost $59,012 in value in less than two years and just 7,583 miles. That works out to about $7.78 per mile in deprecation, and that doesn't take into account insurance or what it costs to charge the damn thing. While EVs do deappreciate pretty quickly, this is a bonkers level of money to lose on a new car.
The car also somehow lost $3,000 in value in just a few months despite the fact it was barely driven. In December of 2024,we told you about how their Ocean was only worth $13,000. Now, it's even less, and who the hell knows where the floor for these things will end up being? I mean, the car was worth just $21,000 after two months and 4,200 miles of driving. Good lord.
A real pain
Unfortunately for the journalists at Edmunds, their silver Ocean was anything but trouble-free. We've covered a couple of their mishaps, but here's a full rundown on everything that has gone wrong with this 2023 Ocean: It threw error codes the day Edmund's bought it. Journalists had trouble with the car's locking mechanism. It didn't always start, and when it did, it wouldn't always shut down. Its navigation system thought it was in Alaska despite the fact it was in Southern California. Its brakes would engage for no reason. Its forward-facing sensors would deactivate in direct sunlight or rain. OK, I've got to take a breath.
Phew, I'm good now. Anyway, their Ocean wouldn't always recognize its keyfob (which would die every couple of months). It would roll backward as if it had a manual transmission. The heated seats only worked sometimes. The air vents made all sorts of noises other than air-blowing sounds. Sometimes the auto-popping door handles wouldn't retract. And, to top it all off, Edmunds writers had to remove part of the front facia of the Ocean just to pop the hood after the 12-volt battery died. I'm starting to think the Ocean might not have been ready for prime time.
Head on over to Edmunds for the full rundown on the final issue their Ocean faced. It's too silly to miss out on.