The Cheapest And Most Expensive Countries To Buy Gas

Cars and motoring can be quite divisive. Most people, enthusiasts in particular, have strong opinions about which cars are best, which are overrated, and what rules, tips, and good practices you should follow when out on the road. However, something virtually all of us can agree on, is that driving and owning a car in 2025 isn't exactly cheap.

The average price of a new car in the U.S. has been sitting at just south of $50,000 for some time now. Car insurance hikes are being seen everywhere, and with the removal of federal tax credits and the implementation of tariffs on imported cars, it doesn't look like things are getting cheaper any time soon either. One thing that is in favor of the American motorist, though, is the price of gas. While we don't enjoy the cheapest gas in the world, with an average price of $3.50 (May 2025) per gallon, it's much more affordable in the States than it is in many other places across the world.

For instance, did you know that there is a smattering of countries who pay more than $5 per gallon, and even one which pays almost four times what we do in the U.S.? In contrast, some motorists are getting their hands on gas for close to $0.10 per gallon. Here's a breakdown of the most expensive, and indeed the cheapest places in the world, you can buy your gas.