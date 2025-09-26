Elon Musk, Tesla, Don't Want Trump To Mess Up Vehicle Emission Standards

Tesla is asking the Trump Administration very nicely not to repeal vehicle emissions standards or the long-standing findings that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health. Of course, Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, would have a lot to lose if Trump and his White House did away with these standards.

Earlier this week, Tesla said that the Environmental Protection Agency's plan to repeal the standard "...would give a pass to engine and vehicle manufacturers for all measurement, control, and reporting of GHG emissions for any highway engine and vehicle."

On the flip side of the coin, a group representing nearly all other automakers — including your favs like General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen — asked the EPA to roll back aggressive vehicle emissions limits that are trying to force the industry to build more and more electric vehicles. Not a great look, guys! From Reuters:

Tesla stands to lose billions of dollars in regulatory credits sold over the coming years as a result of the Trump administration's dismantling of green vehicle rules. Last year, Tesla said it received $2.8 billion in global revenue from earning regulatory credits for selling zero-emission EVs, and from selling those credits to other automakers seeking to meet vehicle emissions targets. [...] The EPA's proposed action "undermines the stability of this program, diminishes the value of performance-based incentives that electric vehicle manufacturers accrue under the standards, and creates an uneven playing field – reducing the inducement for investment in vehicle innovation," Tesla said. [...] In July, the administration told automakers they face no fines for failing to meet fuel efficiency rules dating back to the 2022 model year. Trump in June signed a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to bar California's landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035.

This is one of those classic "broken clock is right twice a day" scenarios, I fear. Despite the fact Trump and Musk were spotted together at Charlie Kirk's weird megachurch memorial service, I doubt that was enough to undo the fact that Trump called him a drug addict and Musk said the President was in the Epstein files. In any case, I've got a real feeling Tesla is going to lose this battle.