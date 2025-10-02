Delta Commuter Jets Crash Into Each Other On LaGuardia Taxiway

A pair of Delta commuter planes collided on a taxiway at New York's LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night, reports CBS News. Flight 5047 had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was taxiing to the gate. Meanwhile, Flight 5155 was taxiing to a runway for departure to Roanoke, Virginia. Air traffic controllers had told Flight 5155 to stop and yield to Flight 5047 at the intersection of taxiways M and A, but instead, Flight 5155's wing hit the nose of Flight 5047, damaging the nose and shattering cockpit windows while shearing off part of the other plane's wing.

A CBS News producer was on board Flight 5047. His account of the incident:

"It was a pretty violent collision. At the time, we didn't really know like kind of what we hit," said CBS News producer Joey Annunziato. He said it sounded like a sardine can opening, "like something was being sheared off and, lo and behold, we looked at the right side of the plane, and the wing looked like it was almost like off the plane."

Delta Airlines has called this a "low-speed collision," which is true compared to how fast they go in the air. While the damage to the aircraft involved was extensive, only one injury has been reported. According to Simple Flying: