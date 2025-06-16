Air Traffic Control Deserves Better Than Windows 95 And Floppy Disks, FAA Says

Despite its clear importance, bringing the entire ATC network up to modern technology is going to be a massive project. For one thing, it's going to be very expensive — some estimates have it at as much as $31 billion. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is asking for only $20 billion, and the Trump budget currently winding its way through Congress, the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, only allocates $12 billion. At a minimum, it seems dubious that the project will get the funding it really needs.

There's a thornier issue, too. When you update your computer or phone, it becomes unusable for the short while it's doing so. That's not an option for ATC, which has to be running 24/7 with no loss of coverage. So the actual transition from the old system to the new system would have to be instantaneous, a true feat of logistics.

Then there's the question of what, exactly, to update. One argument is that America doesn't actually need as many ATC towers as it has now, because the current number of facilities was built decades ago, when technology was different. Perhaps in the modern day, therefore, we could actually close down some now-unnecessary towers. Whether or not to do that, and which specific towers to shut down if we do, will be a massive political struggle of its own.