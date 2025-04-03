It Only Took A $5 Raise For The FAA To See A Surge In Air Traffic Controller Applicants

No one could've guessed that the presidential administration obsessed with culling the federal workforce and slashing government spending would make a dent in the air traffic controller shortage. It only took the country's deadliest air disaster in 24 years. The Federal Aviation Administration received over 10,000 applications for new air traffic controllers due to a recent recruiting push highlighted by several key changes, including a $5 per hour increase in trainee pay.

The FAA is desperately trying to hire 2,000 air traffic controllers this year. No one can learn how to coordinate planes around airspace with a week of training, no matter how qualified an applicant is. While the starting salary of $60,000 for graduates is a good enough draw for some, the financial and logistical hurdles are enough to deter people from applying. All accepted applicants must uproot their lives and move to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City for three to five months. During this period, trainees were paid $17.61 per hour. The agency raised the hourly wage to $22.84 last month. The 30% increase acknowledged that the cost of living made it difficult for people to attend the academy.