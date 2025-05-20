Flight From LaGuardia Aborts Takeoff After Nearly Slamming Into Plane Crossing Runway

After a three-hour delay that stretched past midnight, passengers finally trudged into a regional jet at LaGuardia Airport for a 90-minute flight earlier this month. However, they wouldn't be leaving the Big Apple. An American Eagle flight departing for Buffalo abruptly aborted a takeoff because a United Airlines Boeing 737 was taxiing across the runway. An air traffic controller mistakenly cleared the takeoff, forgetting that another airliner was still on the runway. The incident is yet another lowlight for the country's recent aviation safety record.

It was around 12:30 a.m. when a Republic Airways Embraer E175, operating under the American Eagle banner, lined up for takeoff on Runway 13. United Airlines Flight 2657 just arrived from Houston on LaGuardia's other runway but needed to taxi across Runway 13 to reach its gate. United 2657 missed its taxiway exit from the runway and received a new exit from the ground controller.

The air traffic controller assumed that United 2657 had left the runway and cleared the Republic jet for takeoff. Spotting an automated collision warning, the controller cancelled the clearance and the Republic flight crew thankfully heard the message. I say thankfully because the ATC recording shows that a Spirit Airlines pilot was interrupting the transmission during this crucial moment.