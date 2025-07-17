White House Needs $19 Billion More To Fix Air Traffic Control

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled an air traffic control overhaul plan in May, blandly named "Brand New Air Traffic Control System." He wouldn't put a price tag on a massive modernization scheme, but it was allocated $12.5 billion through President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill." Lo and behold, Duffy announced on Wednesday that he's going to need $19 billion more. Surprisingly, the $31.5 billion total is pretty much exactly what the aviation industry estimated the final cost would be in May.

It's fair to say that the Federal Aviation Administration should spare no expense when it comes to bringing air traffic control into the 21st century. Just nine days into Trump's second term, an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter collided in mid-air over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, killing 67 people. The startling crash forced the White House to reconsider its plan to gut the FAA like the rest of the federal government. According to CNN, Duffy said at Wednesday's House Transportation and Infrastructure committee meeting: