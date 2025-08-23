Let SavageGeese Convince You Why The Ford Mustang GTD Really Is Worth The $328,000 Pricetag

Now, I'm not going to pretend this video will be a quick watch. It's nearly an hour long, and even if you crank the speed up to 2x, you're still looking at a 28-minute investment. That's a lot of time to spend on a car video, but this is also SavageGeese we're talking about. You know going in that it'll be worth your time and that it will include more information than you'll likely get from any other video you see on the Mustang GTD.

If you're impatient, though, you can always skip all the background info and jump right to the 38-minute mark, where the driving impressions begin. If you do that, just be prepared to go back and watch the whole thing, because even if you're a hater, listening to these guys talk about driving the Mustang GTD is going to make you want to learn more about it, guaranteed. I mean, at one point, Mark calls it "the pinnacle experience I've had on track, other than the GT3 RS."

He then immediately follows that up by saying, "There's nothing that I've felt that combined the emotion and the fun-to-drive part, along with not being frustrated driving this car fast. It is just so much fun. You think about it afterward. I can still think about it now with fond memories and think, 'I want to get back in this car.' It's so rare, with all the cars that we drive, and there's something to be said about that, as well." Meanwhile, Jack calls it "one of [his] favorite things [he's] ever driven."

Talk about some serious praise. And those are just a few select quotes. Is it still too expensive? Maybe. But there's so much more to what makes a car great to drive than a simple lap time and price comparison, and even if SavageGeese can't convince you to spend house money on a Mustang, at the very least, you have to respect what the team has done here.