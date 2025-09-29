Used EV Sales Are Finally Giving Gas Cars A Run For The Money

Skepticism about electric cars has been eroding as more EVs have hit the streets, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the used-car market. According to Bloomberg, used EVs have posted a major sales surge through 2025:

Pre-owned electric cars and trucks in America are now almost as cheap as used gas-powered vehicles, on average, and are selling even faster, according to Cox Automotive.... What's more, sales of used EVs this year through June increased by 34% over the year-earlier period, while the market for new EVs only ticked up a tad.

Bloomberg goes on to note that while the end of a $7,500 federal incentive this month is expected to curtail already sluggish new EV sales in the U.S., the loss of a maximum $4,000 credit on used EVs isn't projected to have the same negative effect. That's because used EVs and used gas-powered vehicles are closing in on price parity. A used EV at $34,700, Bloomberg reported, is about even with a used gas-burner at $33,800. The EV isn't as old, nor is it likely to require as much maintenance going forward. What's not to like?