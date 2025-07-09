Automakers Are Working Overtime To Sell EVs Before Trump Kills The $7,500 Tax Credit

Donald Trump and his merry band of Republican sycophants are poised and ready to kill the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit this fall, but before that happens, automakers in the U.S. are doing everything they can to move as many EVs as possible. By throwing in extra incentives like price cuts and EV charging credits, car companies are hoping to entice as many people as possible to buy their EVs before they get more expensive thanks to Trump's reconciliation bill.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who has had a very serious falling out with the President — really wants buyers to know the tax credit is going away. When you head to Tesla's website (which you shouldn't do), you're greeted with a massive banner that reads "$7,500 Federal Tax Credit Ending. Take Delivery by September 30, 2025." Ford is also extending its deal for free home chargers and installation through the end of September to get more possible EV buyers on board, according to Reuters.

Rivian's CFO told the outlet that it is a "great time to be considering an EV," but she added that once the tax credits end, Rivian may end up introducing additional incentives to keep demand for its EV from stagnating. From the looks of the market, battery-powered vehicle sales and leases have slowed from the rapid growth they saw earlier this decade. It won't be much of a surprise if they dip even further when the credits go away at the end of September. General Motors CEO Mary Barra agrees, telling Reuters that the tax credit is "driving demand," and without it, sales will "slow."