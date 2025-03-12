Elon Musk Reportedly Wants A Government Shutdown So He Can Get Rid Of Those Pesky Regulators More Easily

Republicans in Washington are once again in disarray, as those who want to avert a government shutdown struggle to find enough votes to pass yet another continuing resolution. If they can't pass something by Friday night, we'll be forced to deal with yet another Republican government shutdown. You'd think the party that controls all three branches of government, including both the House and the Senate, would be able to do that easily, but nope. And if Republican infighting sends us into another shutdown, you'll likely have Tesla CEO Elon Musk to thank. And he doesn't just want a temporary shutdown, either — Musk wants a permanent one, Wired reports.

According to several sources who Wired agreed not to name, Musk wants a government shutdown because he believes that will make it easier to fire several hundred thousand more workers, especially since judges keep reminding the new administration that breaking the law is illegal. Based on what those sources told Wired, it sounds like Musk's goal is to fire so many workers that it forces every single agency to operate like we're in a permanent government shutdown.

That would obviously help Musk achieve his goal of crippling the government's ability to enforce regulations, but once again, the Republican politicians who could do something to stop him would rather anonymously vent to the media. Doing stuff is hard, y'all. "You know none of this is about saving money, right?" one spineless Republican coward told Wired. "It's all about destroying a liberal power base."