You Can Drive Your $325,000 Ford Mustang GTD Through A Hailstorm In A Pinch If You Have To

Ford's most ludicrous muscular Mustang, the 815-horsepower supercharged GTD, is touted as among the most practical of track-focused super-sports cars. In a battle between the GTD and its bowtie rival the Corvette ZR1, or Porsche's 911 GT3 RS, the extra-wide carbon-bodied Mustang really brings the heat on track, but proves itself reasonably docile on the road, even (or especially?) when that road is getting pummeled with little chunks of ice dropping out of the sky. During his recent YouTube review of the mega Mustang, Miles Branman of the MilesPerHr channel became likely the first person to test how the GTD handles a deluge of rain mixed with hailstones. Maybe only Chevrolet's all-wheel-drive hybrid ZR1X could do better.

It really wasn't all that long ago that every test driver on the planet would have been mildly afraid of driving an hugely powerful rear-wheel-drive sports machine with the most track-focused compound tire that France can make in the wet. It's a testament to modern tire compounds and electronic driver assists that Miles was even capable of keeping the car pointed in the right direction once the wet stuff began to fall. With a familiar test route in the mountains above Palm Springs, California, the weather is constantly changeable, especially at elevation, but the driver and the Mustang were ready for it. Even just taking the precaution of slowing down and refraining from dramatic inputs was enough to keep it between the ditches and shiny side up.