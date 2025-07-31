Max Verstappen Tries Out A Ford Mustang GTD, Burying The Mercedes Rumors With A Roaring V8

The Ford Mustang GTD took the title of the fastest American production car ever to lap the Nürburgring last year. The $327,000 pony car now has a seal of approval from the reigning four-time Formula 1 World Drivers' Champion. Ford Performance released a video on Wednesday showcasing Max Verstappen's first time behind the wheel of the Mustang GTD. Alongside his praises for the 815-horsepower machine, he hinted at the reasons why he's staying at Red Bull when the team's partnership with Ford hits the track in 2026.

Verstappen took the Mustang GTD for a spin around the Circuit du Grand Sambuc in the south of France with Chris Harris, car journalist and Top Gear host, in the passenger seat. While Harris probed the Red Bull driver's breakneck track acclimation process, Verstappen was quick to say how he enjoyed the sound of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. He thrashed apex after apex with a smile plastered on his face. Luckily, the pair got their drive in just before a thunderstorm rolled across the track. During the cautious drive in, he summed up the Mustang GTD as "nice and racey. You feel the grip. The response is good of the brakes and the shifts."