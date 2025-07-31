Max Verstappen Tries Out A Ford Mustang GTD, Burying The Mercedes Rumors With A Roaring V8
The Ford Mustang GTD took the title of the fastest American production car ever to lap the Nürburgring last year. The $327,000 pony car now has a seal of approval from the reigning four-time Formula 1 World Drivers' Champion. Ford Performance released a video on Wednesday showcasing Max Verstappen's first time behind the wheel of the Mustang GTD. Alongside his praises for the 815-horsepower machine, he hinted at the reasons why he's staying at Red Bull when the team's partnership with Ford hits the track in 2026.
Verstappen took the Mustang GTD for a spin around the Circuit du Grand Sambuc in the south of France with Chris Harris, car journalist and Top Gear host, in the passenger seat. While Harris probed the Red Bull driver's breakneck track acclimation process, Verstappen was quick to say how he enjoyed the sound of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. He thrashed apex after apex with a smile plastered on his face. Luckily, the pair got their drive in just before a thunderstorm rolled across the track. During the cautious drive in, he summed up the Mustang GTD as "nice and racey. You feel the grip. The response is good of the brakes and the shifts."
Verstappen to excited to race everything Ford has to offer outside F1
The Mustang GTD test drive was likely a welcome diversion for Verstappen away from his lackluster F1 season. At the season's halfway point, he only has two wins and currently sits third in the championship. With the sudden firing of team principal Christian Horner and McLaren's two drivers making the title fight an intra-team affair, it seemed like Verstappen would look for an off-ramp from Red Bull Racing. Speculation swirled around a potential blockbuster move to Mercedes as fans tracked the private jets of team boss Toto Wolff and Verstappen to a vacation excursion in Sardinia.
However, Verstappen missed his off-ramp, an exit clause in his contract that could be exercised if he was lower than third in the championship standings by midseason. The world champion seems giddy to stay at Red Bull for the opportunities outside of F1 offered by Ford's partnership. While riding shotgun with Harris in an RS200, he mentioned Ford's upcoming factory Le Mans Hypercar program and how he'd love to be involved as a driver. The 27-year-old already owns a GT3 team, a possible Mustang-only outfit in the near future. Max Verstappen is the kind of racing driver who lives to compete in any category with a steering wheel and four tires.