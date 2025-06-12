2025 Ford Mustang GTD Starts At An Eye-Watering $327,960
The super-special 2025 Ford Mustang GTD has been deeply controversial since we first learned it was going to cost over $300,000 to start. In fact, it has our Slack channel divided into factions so entrenched you'd think something actually important was at stake. Regardless of what you think of the Mustang GTD, we now know its starting price: $327,960. No amount of internet whining is going to change that.
We learned about the official starting price thanks to an owner's window sticker that was circulating online and reported on by Car and Driver. The sheet, which can be viewed here, shows a base price of $318,760, but when you add in the $3,700 gas-guzzler tax and a massive $5,500 destination fee, you get to that $327,960 starting price. Along with a base price, we also get a sneak peek at what some of the options will cost.
The owner kept his spec sort of light from the looks of things. I suppose he didn't want to muck up his GTD with too many optional extras. Still, we now know that an optional carbon-fiber roof will set you back $10,000 and red brake calipers will cost another $1,500. The owner's two options bring his total price to $339,460. That is a lot of money, but the Mustang GTD is sure to be a lot of car.
One of the bigger optional extras we don't know the price of is the Performance package, which is meant to reduce drag with additional aerodynamic enhancements. Instead, this guy's GTD "just" has that massive static wing that produces more downforce at 150 mph than the wing of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the same speed, C/D reports. I'd also leave something like that alone.
No ordinary Mustang
Sure, the GTD looks similar to a regular Ford Mustang from the outside, but it's a whole different beast than your average Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter V8. That engine has been ripped out, and in its place is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 motor that Ford calls Predator. It puts down a Ford-estimated 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Thanks to its 50/50 weight distribution and numerous updates to the car's suspension, chassis and aerodynamics, the GTD was able to clock a 6:52:972 lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. That means the ninth-fastest production vehicle to ever lap the Nürburgring started life as a humble Ford Mustang. Who doesn't love that? The GTD is an expensive piece of kit, but it looks like it'll have the performance to back up that high asking price. There's just one question: are you willing to pay all of that for something that is, at the end of the day, a Mustang?