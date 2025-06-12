2025 Ford Mustang GTD Starts At An Eye-Watering $327,960

The super-special 2025 Ford Mustang GTD has been deeply controversial since we first learned it was going to cost over $300,000 to start. In fact, it has our Slack channel divided into factions so entrenched you'd think something actually important was at stake. Regardless of what you think of the Mustang GTD, we now know its starting price: $327,960. No amount of internet whining is going to change that.

We learned about the official starting price thanks to an owner's window sticker that was circulating online and reported on by Car and Driver. The sheet, which can be viewed here, shows a base price of $318,760, but when you add in the $3,700 gas-guzzler tax and a massive $5,500 destination fee, you get to that $327,960 starting price. Along with a base price, we also get a sneak peek at what some of the options will cost.

The owner kept his spec sort of light from the looks of things. I suppose he didn't want to muck up his GTD with too many optional extras. Still, we now know that an optional carbon-fiber roof will set you back $10,000 and red brake calipers will cost another $1,500. The owner's two options bring his total price to $339,460. That is a lot of money, but the Mustang GTD is sure to be a lot of car.

One of the bigger optional extras we don't know the price of is the Performance package, which is meant to reduce drag with additional aerodynamic enhancements. Instead, this guy's GTD "just" has that massive static wing that produces more downforce at 150 mph than the wing of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the same speed, C/D reports. I'd also leave something like that alone.