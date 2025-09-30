These Are The Coolest Cars With Vinyl Roofs

Although the first Thunderbird was a two-seat rival to the original C1 Corvette, Ford unlocked its true sales potential as a four-seat luxury car in its second generation in 1958. This was redesigned for 1961 by Bill Boyer with much smoother styling and, in time for the 1963 model year, Ford revealed the Landau model.

Named after a city in Germany, landau carriages –- specifically, the type pulled by horses –- were those with soft fabric roofs that could be lowered. These are the inspiration for our beloved vinyl car roofs, while the visible metal mechanisms and hinges needed for them to operate have even been rethought as stylish flourishes known as landau bars.

Now look at the 1963 Thunderbird Landau again and the detailing in the rear side pillars makes more sense. Its introduction from Ford was perfectly timed to ride the wave of interest in the style, and the Landau model was popular, outselling the Thunderbird Convertible and Sports Roadster body styles that year. Our favorite feature was the "Swing-Away Wheel" you pushed out of the way to make getting in and out of the driver's seat easier.

Before this model was replaced with the next-generation Thunderbird in 1964 –- still available with a landau roof of course –- there was a highly exclusive special edition called the Principality of Monaco. It looked distinctive with its white paint and contrasting maroon vinyl roof, while the cabin got red carpets and white leather upholstery. Ford gave one to Prince Rainier of Monaco.